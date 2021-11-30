Doncaster Foodbank provides nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to people who are referred to the charity in crisis.

It’s part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

The donation will go towards supporting those most in need in Doncaster. The money will be spent on items that will go directly in the food parcels and day-to-day overheads of running the foodbank.

The charity receives the donation from Amazon

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Doncaster Balby Carr Bank also supported the charity with a £1,000 donation earlier this year.

This donation will help fund food parcels to provide families with meals for up to three days.

Speaking about the donation, David Benfell, General Manager at Amazon’s iPort fulfilment centre said: “Doncaster Foodbank supports vulnerable people in our community, and we are pleased to lend a helping hand to the charity with this donation.”

John Parr, from Doncaster Foodbank added: “The demand for foodbanks has risen significantly over the past year and we’re now distributing more food packages than ever before. Amazon’s support means a lot to us.”

The charity received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic breakfast and delivering more than five million healthy breakfasts to families around the UK.