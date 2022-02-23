Doncaster firm offers chance of a career as a long distance lorry driver

You can earn £50k a year

BCA Automotive operate the UK's largest transporter fleet supporting a large number of motor industry customers.

The Clay Lane firm handles the movement of manufacturer’s vehicles from port of entry to retail dealerships and subsequent moves into the wholesale used vehicle sector.

The LGV apprenticeship programme is open to all ages and runs for 12 to 14 months.

No previous experience is necessary but candidates must hold a full UK car licence. Post-graduation, candidates have the opportunity to achieve a Class 1 licence and earn up to £50,000.

During the opening day, prospective candidates will learn about the benefits and reality of embarking on a career as a LGV driver, as well as an understanding of the apprenticeship course structure.

For further details, please contact [email protected] or see the BCA website at www.bca.co.uk