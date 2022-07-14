Doncaster firm now functions completely on recycled and renovated equipment in its bid to help save the environment

The company is proud to say that its office now functions completely on recycled and renovated equipment in its bid to help save the environment.

And its Corporate Social Responsibility is at the forefront of all company objectives.

It’s all part of the LoudCrowd ethos of maintaining an environmentally friendly approach to business, keeping waste to a minimum and encouraging the team to think economically and environmentally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma with colleagues Ewan Ogden and Josh Clarke

“We are very happy to say that we purchase equipment that people don’t want any more due to faults or upgrading, we take the good parts out and build new equipment out of them” said LoudCrowd SEO Executive Emma Morris.

“The latest technology is always very expensive to buy, but our managing director David Johnson actually started out buying and recycling old tech equipment, so it made perfect sense to bring that experience into LoudCrowd.

“In fact, David still enjoys buying what other people might think of as defunct pieces of equipment and creating a new fully working machine, often for ourselves but also for clients who have realised the environmental impact and cost savings that can be achieved by reusing old equipment that is perfectly good.

“It’s an approach that has now been embraced throughout the whole office – any printing we do for ourselves or clients is done with carbon based printers using FSC accredited materials, which is also aligned with the World Land Trust.”

LoudCrowd specialises in search engine optimisation, web design and development, branding and strategy and graphic design.

“All the websites we host are carbon neutral, because the power that is needed to keep them online is fully offset by a tree planting programme,” said Emma.

“Although the main focus is about saving the planet and environmental impact, there are other benefits to recycling equipment - I think many other companies would be following our lead if they realised just how much money they could be saving by taking a greener approach.

“As unlikely as it might sound, the supply the chain on recycled products is much better, it reduces unnecessary packaging - and there is also something very rewarding about taking a few discarded pieces of equipment and making something new out of them.”

LoudCrowd was launched by David Johnson in 2016, initially as an IT specialist, but the business has grown from those roots and now specialises in search engine optimisation, web design and development, branding and strategy and graphic design.

The team currently works with 33 UK companies and has a passion for helping and promoting small companies.

Ends