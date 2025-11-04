Doncaster firm celebrates back to back wins at prestigious awards ceremony

A Doncaster firm is celebrating back to back wins at a prestigious awards ceremony recognising the best in Britain.

Direct Trade (Yorkshire) has scooped success at the 2025 National Fenestration Awards after being named PVC Fabricator of the Year.

It marks the company’s second consecutive win, following its success at the 2024 NFA Awards.

The National Fenestration Awards, one of the industry’s most respected accolades, recognises excellence, innovation, and commitment within the glazing and fenestration sectors.

A spokesperson said: “Direct Trade’s continued success highlights its position as a leading fabricator in the UK market, delivering consistent quality, service, and innovation across its PVC product range.”

Mark Powell, Sales Director at Direct Trade (Yorkshire) Ltd, commented: “It is a great achievement to be recognised within the industry as the leading PVC fabricator. It is a true testament to the hard work, quality and dedication from our amazing team.

"We would also like to thank our fantastic customers, partners and everyone who continues to support us.”

“This back-to-back win underscores Direct Trade’s ongoing investment in quality manufacturing, product development, and customer partnerships. The company continues to set the standard for excellence in the fabrication of VEKA PVCu windows and doors, supplying installers nationwide with products built for performance, precision, and longevity.

The firm, which has its headquarters in Kirk Sandall, last year won the Fabricator/Manufacturer of the Year awards at the NFA awards.

It employs staff at sites across Doncaster.

For more information about Direct Trade (Yorkshire) Ltd and its award-winning PVC fabrication, visit www.directtradeltd.co.uk.