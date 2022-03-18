The prestigious event saw products and innovations from across the region recognised in a ceremony that marked the tenth anniversary of the awards.

Agemaspark won the Digital Engineering/Technology Award for their innovative work using 3D printing to develop a new technique to improve the efficiency of a mould tool by as much as 20 percent and reducing cycle times for multi-impression mould tools.

Paul Stockhill, managing director of Agemaspark said: “We are thrilled to be named winners of this regional manufacturing award.

Paul Stockhill with Richard Halstead, Manufacturing Growth Manager, Oxford Innovation Advice

“Our new and pioneering 3D metal printing technique has now been put into practice, resulting in major reductions in cycle times for multi-impression mould tools.

“Innovation is at the heart of our business, and we recognise the issues that companies face and the need for them to reduce their environmental impact while increasing efficiency and productivity and we can only do this by developing new, more efficient ways of working.

“It was a great event and wonderful to see so many innovative and inspirational businesses in our region celebrating together.”

Agemaspark is working with companies across Yorkshire and the UK using the new technique to produce their components helping its customer to comply with new EU regulations.

The benefits resulting from trials on Agemaspark’s mould tools show that they save time and money for business, but also reduce their environmental impact.

Paul added: “Being recognised for our innovative approach will be a real boost to the team and will help us to showcase this improved way of working to customers in many different sectors.”