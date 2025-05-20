Doncaster family-run furniture firm moving to new premises this weekend

A family run Doncaster furniture firm is moving into new premises this weekend – and is promising to be bigger, bolder and better than ever.

KC Sofas, an independent local business known for its handcrafted British sofas, is relocating its Kirk Sandall showroom to a brand new superstore in south Doncaster – and the doors officially open on Saturday, 24 May.

Co-founder Jamie Charnock said: “This move is the next step in our journey, from a £400 startup to a thriving furniture brand.

"We’re proud to grow with Doncaster, and this new showroom gives us the space to offer even more to our brilliant customers.”

The new site is literally seconds off the M18 at Junction 3, just a short walk from Lakeside Shopping Village, with free parking, easy access, and a huge selection of sofas, chairs, and bespoke ranges from top brands including La-Z-Boy.

It’s not just a new space – it’s a major upgrade for a company built on values.

Over 95% of KC Sofas’ products are handmade to order in the UK, with a 10-year frame guarantee on every piece.

Their new home allows them to showcase even more collections, in even more styles, at even better prices.

KC Sofas was founded in 2014 by close friends Jamie Charnock and Neville King, who started with just two sofas, a website, and a £400 investment.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the brand now operates across six showrooms in the north of England – with Doncaster playing a key part in its story.

A true family-led business, 10 of the company’s 30 team members are family, and that close-knit culture is felt in every store visit and every sale.

With more than 4,000 five-star reviews and a 160,000-strong social media following, KC Sofas continues to win over customers with its honest pricing, no-pressure service, and unbeatable product quality.

They’ve recently teamed up with Castleford Tigers RLFC to produce branded furniture in support of the local club, demonstrating their continued commitment to grassroots partnerships and community pride.

The new KC Sofas Doncaster Superstore is located at 2 & 3 Wagon Works, J3 Business Park, Carr Hill, DN4 8DE