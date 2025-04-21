Doncaster entrepreneur launches 'Car Finance Claims UK' to help drivers reclaim mis-sold PCP loan costs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A tech-savvy entrepreneur from Doncaster is taking on the UK’s growing car finance scandal with the launch of Car Finance Claims UK, a new online platform created to help drivers who were mis-sold Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Riley, who grew up in the Bentley area of Doncaster and studied Business & Marketing at Sheffield Hallam University, has long been obsessed with the power of digital. From his teenage years building websites in his bedroom at his mum’s house to ranking them on Google, Riley has always been one step ahead in the online space.

“I was 16, sat at a creaky old desk, learning how to build websites and get traffic,” says Riley. “It started out as a hobby, but I soon realised I could use those skills to create something meaningful. Fast forward a few years, and this platform is my way of helping people who've unknowingly overpaid for car finance."

What Does Car Finance Claims UK Do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logo of Car Finance Claims UK

Car Finance Claims UK helps UK drivers check if they were mis-sold a car finance agreement such as PCP and guides them through the process of claiming compensation.

The platform simplifies PCP claims by offering a quick online checker, clear next steps, and access to support — making it easier than ever to understand if you’re owed money.

The site offers a quick eligibility checker, explains your legal rights, and connects users with expert support to start a claim. If you financed a car between 2007 and 2021, you may be entitled to money back – and Car Finance Claims UK makes it easy to find out.

The Potential PCP Scandal Explained

Tom Riley owner of 'Car Finance Claims UK'

Between 2007 and 2021, millions of drivers across the UK signed up for PCP finance agreements – a popular way to spread the cost of a new or used car. But many of these deals were arranged under secretive “discretionary commission” structures, where car dealers could earn more commission by charging customers higher interest rates — without disclosing this to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These arrangements have since been banned, and a huge wave of complaints has followed, with growing public awareness around mis-selling. The result? Drivers may now be owed thousands in compensation — but many still don’t know it.

Empowering Drivers Through Tech

Car Finance Claims UK offers a clean, mobile-friendly experience where users can answer a few simple questions to begin the process. It’s designed for everyone — no paperwork, no legal jargon, just clear answers and actionable next steps.

“This isn’t about targeting car finance companies for the sake of it,” Riley adds. “It’s about justice. People trusted dealerships, but many were unknowingly sold unfair agreements. This site gives them the tools to do something about it — quickly and confidently.”