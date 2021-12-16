Doncaster engineering company unveils revolutionary greener technology

Agemaspark spent several years developing and trialling the new technology, which dramatically reduces cycle times for multi-impression mould tools.

Using 3D metal printing machinery, Agemaspark can deliver the highly efficient advanced manufacturing process through a conformal cooling technique.

The technique improves the efficiency of a mould by as much as 20 per cent, reducing the amount of energy required and the environmental impact of the process.

Members of the team with the 3D metal printer and components

As well as being more cost-effective, the process is more eco-friendly and offers Agemaspark's customers – which include companies in the aerospace and oil and gas industries – a chance to reduce their carbon footprint.

Paul Stockhill, managing director at Agemaspark, said: "At a time when we should all be looking at our environmental impact, we are thrilled to offer customers a more efficient, greener technology.

"The conformal cooling process is a much cleaner way to make tooling and components. The insert production for the tooling being made from 3D metal additive manufacturing uses far less energy than conventional steel works and manufacturing techniques.

"So, there is a huge reduction in energy use and parts can be produced for the tool in just a few days instead of several weeks."

In developing the technology, the Agemaspark team quickly realised it could be a game-changer in reducing the company's impact on the environment, as well an eco-friendlier option for customers.

Paul added: "There is potential to make the process even more eco-friendly as we explore other markets and more tooling opportunities are proven. In some cases, we can offer up to 40 per cent improvement and this is backed up by proven examples. As designers start to look into what is possible with metal additives, we are in a great place to offer our expertise to make the technology even greener than it is today."