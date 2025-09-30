Doncaster developer strengthens community ties with launch of new hospitality suite at Doncaster Knights

Albemarle Homes is proud to announce the official opening of the Albemarle Suite at Doncaster Knights Rugby Club, further cementing the partnership with one of the region’s most established sports teams.

The newly refurbished suite, located at Castle Park in Armthorpe, was unveiled during the club’s final pre-season test against Edinburgh Rugby, a thrilling match that ended in a dramatic draw and set the tone for the season ahead.

The Albemarle Suite has been designed as a welcoming, comfortable and stylish space for guests, partners and supporters to enjoy on matchdays and beyond. The new look reflects Albemarle’s commitment to quality, attention to detail and strong local roots, values shared by the Doncaster Knights both on and off the pitch.

Club Chairman, Tony De Mulder commented: “We are extremely grateful to Albemarle Homes for their suite sponsorship which has enabled Doncaster Knights to improve our facilities and provide a better experience for our sponsors, partners and fans.

Albemarle Homes' Charlotte Kirk and Bryn Iwanyckyj pictured with Knights Player, Rhys Tait

The Albemarle Suite will now host a range of matchday hospitality events, club gatherings and community activities throughout the season.

Charlotte Kirk, Head of Sales at Albemarle Homes commented: “We’re incredibly proud to support Doncaster Knights and to see the Albemarle Suite open its doors ahead of what promises to be an exciting season. Community is at the heart of everything we do at Albemarle Homes, and this partnership is another way for us to give something back and celebrate what makes Doncaster such a special place to live.”

This collaboration is part of Albemarle Homes’ ongoing commitment to supporting grassroots sport and local initiatives across South Yorkshire.