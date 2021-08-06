Doncaster developer adds to its portfolio with two new deals
Developer St Modwen Logistics has announced two deals at St Modwen Park Doncaster, following a series of deals this year which has seen the developer lease one million sq ft of space to new customers since the start of 2021.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:32 am
International power management provider, Eaton Electrical Systems Limited, has signed a deal to occupy a 34,464 sq ft unit at the site on a 10-year lease.
Additionally, Verhoek Europe Limited will also be occupying a 53,000 sq ft unit at the site on a 10-year lease.
A spokesman said: "We are pleased to be welcoming further established businesses to our Doncaster scheme.”