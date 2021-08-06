Doncaster developer adds to its portfolio with two new deals

Developer St Modwen Logistics has announced two deals at St Modwen Park Doncaster, following a series of deals this year which has seen the developer lease one million sq ft of space to new customers since the start of 2021.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:32 am

International power management provider, Eaton Electrical Systems Limited, has signed a deal to occupy a 34,464 sq ft unit at the site on a 10-year lease. READ

MORE: Doncaster-based ORB continues to grow with new appointments

Additionally, Verhoek Europe Limited will also be occupying a 53,000 sq ft unit at the site on a 10-year lease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

St Modwen Park Stoke South

A spokesman said: "We are pleased to be welcoming further established businesses to our Doncaster scheme.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscriptio n or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterLiam Hoden