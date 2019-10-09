Doncaster Deaf Trust boosts green credentials by reducing single use plastic
Doncaster Deaf Trust is making an effort to reduce single use plastic by using paper cups and reusable water bottles.
The Trust is encouraging pupils, students and staff to reduce their impact on the planet by supplying them with their own reusable water bottles in a bid to cut down on unnecessary single-use plastic.
The charity has also switched the plastic cups in its water coolers for paper alternatives and 48 students travelling overseas have also been provided with their own reusable water bottles so that they do not have to purchase water in single-use plastic.
Bobbie Roberts, chair of Trustees at Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “We take our responsibility to the environment really seriously and our young people are becoming increasingly more interested in protecting the planet and preserving it for future generations, which is crucial for their future.
“If all organisations start to take steps we can make a real difference.
“We hope that our decision to reduce single use plastic for our students, pupils, and staff will inspire people to make a difference and that offering reusable drinking bottles and paper cups is a step in the right direction.”
Sodexo, the Trust’s catering provider, has helped the mission by replacing plastic cutlery with wooden knives, forks, and spoons.
“We are pleased that Sodexo has also made this significant change in our dining room which will also benefit the environment.
“This is just one small step for us and we will be working with our pupils, students, and staff to identify other ways in which we can help to reduce our carbon footprint and benefit the environment.”
This latest change follows the news earlier this year that the Trust had partnered with Ellgia Waste Management to ensure that its domestic waste and recycling is managed in a sustainable way.
Doncaster Deaf Trust manages Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf, Communication Specialist College Doncaster and a care home all on the Leger Way site.
The organisation is celebrating its 190th anniversary in 2019. Send your green news to laura.andrew@jpimedia.co.uk