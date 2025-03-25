Doncaster cycling store set to close after being wound-up

A popular Doncaster cycling store is set to disappear from the city’s streets after being wound up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cycle Supreme, which is based in Bennetthorpe is advertising an “everything must go” liquidation sale after liquidators were appointed last month.

A notice published on The Gazette reveals that the shop was wound up on February 19.

No final date has been announced for the fim which offers a wide range of bikes and scooters for sale, as well as service and repairs.