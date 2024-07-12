Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to launch a new council masterplan incorporating major government funding for the city centre are set to be approved next week.

Next Wednesday (17 July) Doncaster Council’s cabinet will approve plans to create a new City Centre Masterplan which will incorporate two upcoming government funding awards.

The plan will set out the council’s priorities for its city centre, shaped by a long-term vision of its success by 2050.

It will incorporate major government funding through the Long-Term Plan for Towns (LTPfT) and the Levelling Up Partnership, which Doncaster was selected for earlier this year.

The LTPfT will see Doncaster awarded £20 million over ten years to achieve a long-term vision for improvement.

Doncaster was one of 55 areas to be selected for the scheme, which aims to regenerate town and city centres.

Funding will focus on the key areas of safety and security, high streets, heritage and regeneration, and transport and connectivity.

The city was also selected as a Levelling Up Partner, having been identified as significantly in need of regeneration.

While details of the project are yet to be established, the council could be awarded up to £20 million to undertake a tailored regeneration plan.

The council launched a public consultation earlier this year to shape priorities for both projects and the wider masterplan.

Responses from more than 8,000 residents and businesses highlighted priorities such as safety and security, and addressing vacant and derelict buildings.

If approved, the City Centre masterplan will be launched in 2025, replacing the Urban Masterplan that was adopted in 2016 and several other frameworks.