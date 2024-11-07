Doncaster coffee shop and bistro handed a new four out of five food hygiene rating

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 7th Nov 2024, 12:20 BST
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Sarah Lou's Coffee Shop & Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16a Castlegate, Tickhill, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on October 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A ratig of four means hygiene standards are good.

Of Doncaster's 512 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 375 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Related topics:DoncasterTickhillFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice