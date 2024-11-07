Doncaster coffee shop and bistro handed a new four out of five food hygiene rating
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sarah Lou's Coffee Shop & Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16a Castlegate, Tickhill, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on October 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
A ratig of four means hygiene standards are good.
Of Doncaster's 512 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 375 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.