Doncaster coffee house given new food hygiene rating

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 5th Sep 2024, 10:05 BST

A Doncaster coffee house has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Old Man Staveleys Coffee Co Ltd, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen categoey, at 10 West Laith Gate, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on July 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 502 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 362 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

