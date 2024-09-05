Doncaster coffee house given new food hygiene rating
A Doncaster coffee house has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Old Man Staveleys Coffee Co Ltd, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen categoey, at 10 West Laith Gate, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on July 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 502 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 362 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.