Doncaster club and restaurant gets yet another five star food hygiene rating after inspection
A Doncaster club and restaurant has received yet another five star food hygiene rating after a recent inspection.
Woodlands Park Club & Restaurant was awarded top honours after a visit by the Food Stdnards Agency. A rating of five means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
The establishment was last inspected in August 2022 when it also received a five
The restaurant only opens for Sunday carverys, phone 01302 725181 if you wish to book.
