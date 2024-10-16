Doncaster club and restaurant gets yet another five star food hygiene rating after inspection

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 16th Oct 2024, 14:49 BST
A Doncaster club and restaurant has received yet another five star food hygiene rating after a recent inspection.

Woodlands Park Club & Restaurant was awarded top honours after a visit by the Food Stdnards Agency. A rating of five means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

The establishment was last inspected in August 2022 when it also received a five

The restaurant only opens for Sunday carverys, phone 01302 725181 if you wish to book.

