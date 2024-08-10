Doncaster cleaning company announces new name as it undergoes major rebrand
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Solutions 4 Cleaning, based at Nidd House, Richmond Business Park, was acquired by HE Barnes Ltd in 2019.
As part of HE Barnes Ltd strategic vision for growth, the company has now consolidated all its divisions, including mechanical and electrical services, facilities management, and cleaning and hygiene services business under one new unified brand – Heb Group.
A spokesperson said: “For over a century, Heb Group’s unwavering dedication has been the driving force behind its success, propelling the company to be one of the market leaders in its field.”
The group now has offices in Doncaster, Leeds, Sheffield and Liverpool, and is heading towards a group turnover of £40 million.
Karen Staniforth, Cleaning and Hygiene Managing Director at Heb Group, said: “This strategic move is a testament to our innovative approach and relentless pursuit of excellence.
“We recently moved into fantastic office space at Richmond Business Park on Sidings Court and our commitment to Doncaster is unwavering. We are continuing to build and grow across Yorkshire and beyond and it’s fantastic that all of group’s services.
Nigel Pollard, commenting on behalf of Heb Group Executive Board, said: “By bringing together our divisions under the united brand of Heb Group we aim to provide a more streamlined and comprehensive service offering to better meet clients’ evolving needs.
"This strategic move will allow us to leverage our collective expertise, resources, and industry knowledge across all our services.
“While our brand identity may have transformed, our core values and unwavering commitment to quality remain steadfast.
"Our customers can expect the same exceptional services they have come to trust, now enhanced by the collective strength of Heb Group. Our dedication to professionalism, customer satisfaction, and delivering outstanding results is deeply ingrained in our DNA and in everything we do.
“We are our client’s hidden support team, working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure their property is running as smoothly as possible.
“Our team are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We are a people business and our staff are at the heart of everything we do. They are our everyday heroes and are an integral part of the company’s success.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.