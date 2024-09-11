Doncaster city centre sex shop seeks fresh licence to continue trading

Bosses at a Doncaster city centre sex shop have lodged an application with council chiefs to continue trading.

Managers at OMG Adult World, which is based in Copley Road, have made the application to City of Doncaster Council for the renewal of its sex establishment licence.

Owner Jeanette Rayment made the application on September 5.

Anyone objecting to the licence being granted can contact Doncaster Council’s licensing department outlining their objection by no later than 28 days after September 5.