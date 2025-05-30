Doncaster chosen as site for new £1.5 billion nuclear reactor factory

Doncaster has been selected as the site for a new £1.5 billion nuclear reactor factory which is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the city.

Holtec Britain, an innovative leader in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), has selected the GatewayEast site next to Doncaster-Sheffield Airport, as the preferred location for its planned new UK factory.

The company is now entering detailed negotiations with the developer, Peel Land.

The landmark decision has been widely welcomed by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones, local Labour MP Lee Pitcher, and industry leads.

Holtec’s decision also comes weeks after the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, confirmed £30m to fund the reopening of the airport.

Since it closed in 2022, local politicians and businesses have campaigned to reopen it to drive growth across the region.

After evaluating 13 regions across the UK - Holtec – who have been working in the UK for nearly 30 years – chose South Yorkshire as its base to localise production in the region.

The location offers 80 hectares of development land adjacent to Doncaster-Sheffield Airport and the planned factory is the centrepiece of Holtec’s UK investment plans.

Analysis from economists estimates the factory will generate £1.8bn GVA (£1.5bn from the proposed factory and £300m from professional engineering and technical services relating to SMR deployment), create 3,600 construction, 16,000+ supply chain, and 3,000 unionised engineering jobs over 20 years.

Holtec’s SMR is a Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR) - the most common type in the world and the same type under construction at Hinkley Point C, helping to standardise supply chains and develop a skilled UK workforce.

Holtec Britain aims to use 70% UK content in its nuclear, clean energy and defence programmes.

Gareth Thomas, Director at Holtec Britain, said: “In Doncaster, Holtec’s plans for a new advanced manufacturing facility will create a new industrial renaissance for the nation.

"We are delivering tangible wins for the British economy - thousands of homegrown jobs, foreign direct investment, a new export market, the re-industrialisation of South Yorkshire, cementing US, UK, Korean and Japanese relations through our partners - all while lowering bills, and powering the economy through clean energy.”

“With the reopening of Doncaster-Sheffield Airport, we’re excited about the potential this site has to offer. Holtec is now finalising the factory business plan to support its Final

Investment Decision.”

“We are proud to back Britain’s industrial base working with trade unions and UK industry partners.”

Stephen Wild Managing Director, Peel Land, said: “Today’s announcement by Holtec, confirming GatewayEast as their preferred location for future UK investment marks a pivotal milestone in driving forward South Yorkshire's Advanced Manufacturing Investment Zone at GatewayEast, accelerating the delivery of high value jobs in Doncaster at the Innovation Quarter (IQ) site.

"We look forward to working alongside Holtec, City of Doncaster Council, SYMCA and wider partners to drive forward delivery in this strategically important location.”

Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire’s Mayor said: “In South Yorkshire, we’re building on hundreds of years of innovation and engineering heritage to create world leading facilities, skills and expertise; assets that will power the clean energy transition in the UK and beyond.

"We are right at the cutting edge of the new nuclear, hydrogen and sustainable aviation sectors, and proud to be home to the largest cleantech sector in the UK.

“Holtec recognises our vision. It recognises that we are the new home of the emerging clean energy sector in the UK. It recognises our ambition for Gateway East and the new Doncaster-Sheffield Airport to be a centre for advanced manufacturing and sustainable aviation.

“It recognises the jobs, opportunities and growth that our plans will drive. And that’s why it’s chosen Gateway East as the home of its £1.5bn manufacturing facility.

“The decision to invest in South Yorkshire has the potential to support hundreds of high-paying jobs, while its SMR Learning Academy will help train the next generation of nuclear engineers and experts.

“I promised to deliver a clean energy transformation, more jobs and opportunities. And I couldn’t be more pleased that Holtec has backed my vision for Gateway East, and recognised the huge and increasingly rapid progress we’re making here in South Yorkshire.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “This major investment is fantastic news for Doncaster and South Yorkshire. The GatewayEast development is the perfect location for Holtec Britain to build their new £1.5bn manufacturing facility.

"Not only will it create significant economic growth, but it will also deliver thousands of skilled, high-quality local jobs alongside developing supply chain opportunities and partnerships for our businesses”.

“GatewayEast is adjacent to Doncaster Sheffield Airport and this major investment from Holtec Britain will help us deliver the modern industrial and manufacturing hub that will support our airport which will be the gateway to the rest of the world.”

“I am delighted to welcome Holtec Britain to Doncaster and excited about the long-term opportunities it will generate for our city and the clean energy it will deliver for the future of our country”.

Lee Pitcher MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, said: “Holtec’s decision to invest in GatewayEast marks a major vote of confidence in Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme. This project will not only bring thousands of high-quality jobs to the region but also cement our place at the forefront of clean energy innovation.

“I’ve long championed the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport and GatewayEast’s potential to drive high-value growth — and today’s announcement shows what’s possible when we back British industry with ambition and vision.”

No nuclear material will be dealt with at the site itself, with the reactors set to be a part of the drive towards Net Zero.

The factory would create two reactors per year, to be supplied to nuclear facilities across the world.