Doncaster chippy in finals of the Fish & Chip Takeaway of the Year 2024

This year’s nomination process saw fish and chip businesses from across the UK entering the awards, with the sole aim of scooping the coveted crown to be named Britain’s best.

And Auckley Friery has made it into the final, yet again.

The judging panel - made up of the industry’s ‘a-fish-onados’ - put hopeful entrants through an extensive judging process, testing them against industry best practice on environmental issues, product knowledge and their responsibilities as an employer, and more.

Auckley Friery has made it into the top 40 in the country.

While further judging rounds will be performed to see which businesses progress to the next stages, the finalists for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year have now been whittled down to 40.

Andrew Crook, President at the National Federation of Fish Friers, organiser of the awards, comments: “The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.

“Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make. However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture.”

The National Fish and Chip Awards, now in its 36th year, acknowledges and champions businesses and individuals throughout the UK who make outstanding contributions to foodservice to ensure the nation enjoys its fish and chips, receives great customer service and professionals in the industry have access to opportunities to further their growth.

Seafood from Norway is principal sponsor for the 2024 awards, and a spokesman said. “The UK’s love for fish and chips knows no bounds and the awards is the perfect occasion to celebrate the establishments that consistently deliver great fish and chips to diners across the country.

"It’s an honour for the Norwegian seafood industry to supply the UK with responsibly sourced cod and haddock and to see these delicious proteins celebrated in the nation’s favourite dish. We wish the finalists all the very best.”

The category winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on 28 February at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.