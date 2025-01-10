Doncaster Chinese takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Dragon House, a Chinese takeaway on Marshland Road, Moorends, was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 308 takeaways with ratings, 179 (58%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.

