Doncaster Chinese takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dragon House, a Chinese takeaway on Marshland Road, Moorends, was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 308 takeaways with ratings, 179 (58%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.
