Doncaster children's play barn cafe handed new food hygiene rating of three meaning it is 'generally satisfactory'
A Doncaster establishmnent has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating meaning its standards are 'generally satisfactory'.
Charley's Play Barn, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at Unit 14, Marshgate, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on June 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 519 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 389 (75 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
