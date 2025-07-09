Doncaster children's play barn cafe handed new food hygiene rating of three meaning it is 'generally satisfactory'

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Jul 2025, 09:52 BST
A Doncaster establishmnent has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating meaning its standards are 'generally satisfactory'.

Charley's Play Barn, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at Unit 14, Marshgate, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on June 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 519 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 389 (75 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

