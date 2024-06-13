Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just three months left until the St Leger Festival makes its triumphant return, Doncaster Chamber is celebrating what this iconic event means for our city and highlighting its considerable impact on the economy.

The oldest of the five British classics, the St Leger is now in its 248th year and yet interest is showing no signs of waning. On the contrary, the festival continues to draw in thousands upon thousands of racegoers each and every September and still remains ones of the most important dates in the sporting calendar. One that puts Doncaster firmly in the international spotlight.

With spectators flocking in from all over the country, it also has the welcome effect of stimulating economic activity. Those in the hospitality sector feel the benefits of this most of all, as visitors end up frequenting our bars, dining at nearby restaurants, spending at local shops, and staying at conveniently-placed hotels.

Given the event’s significance for the city’s leisure and tourism offer, as well as for the indigenous businesses community, Doncaster Chamber is naturally a staunch support of the St Leger and always seeks to get involved. It even has an exclusive marquee at the Ladies Day portion of the festival, which each year enables Chamber members to get an unobstructed view down the home straight.

Doncaster Chamber looks forward to the 2024 St Leger Festival and the benefits it will bring to the city.

Returning once again for 2024, this package provides the ultimate St Leger experience, with access to: a private garden area; unlimited refreshments; a hospitality badge; a race day programme; car parking passes; a betting facility; and a three-course meal.

Speaking about this, Dan Fell, Chief Exec of Doncaster Chamber, said: “The St Leger has been going strong since 1776 and, in that time, has become synonymous with our city. It’s one of our biggest claims to fame and a major attraction that reliably drums up business while also showcasing Doncaster on the world stage.

“We are therefore proud to be a part of it once again with our Ladies Day marquee and would like to thank our generous sponsor, Orb Recruitment, for making it possible. This always proves to be a hit with our members; giving them an opportunity to relish in the glamour of the occasion, network with one another and enjoy the various entertainment offerings of the festival.

“As highlighted in our recently published plan, Doncaster ’35: Manifesto for a Winning City, the ambition for Doncaster is sky high right now and the business community is eager to see it unlock its full potential. While there is a long journey ahead of us in that regard, the continued success of existing attractions like the St Leger — which already contributes so much to our economy — will be instrumental in getting us to where we want to be. With that said, I am greatly looking forward to this year’s event and cannot wait to see all of the good that it will do for Doncaster.”

Kicking off the St Leger Festival in style, Ladies Day will take place on Thursday the 12th of September. For the third year running, the Chamber’s exclusive marquee here has been kindly sponsored by Orb Recruitment.

Stewart Olson, Managing Director of Orb Recruitment, added: “We are proud to be sponsoring the marquee for a third year in succession. It’s always a pleasure to help create an electric atmosphere for our fellow businesses and I am sure this year will be no different!

“The event is not only a highlight of the city’s calendar but, with Doncaster Chamber’s input, becomes a valuable opportunity for the business community to come together, network and celebrate shared successes. We are honoured to support an occasion that fosters growth and partnerships in this way.”

