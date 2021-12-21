Doncaster Chamber announces Business Awards winners 2021

Active Fusion receiving their award at the annual Doncaster Business Awards. Third Sector Organisation of the Year - Sponsored by Community Wealth Builder.

The black-tie evening organised by Doncaster Chamber saw guests from the local business community recognise and celebrate the high calibre of work that firms are performing across the borough and beyond.

The Award winners and runners-up for each of the award categories received their trophies from the sponsor judges having passed through a rigorous two stage judging process involving a written application and interview to be recognised amongst Doncaster’s finest businesses.

David Shaul was the host of the evening that included powerful performances from talented Doncaster singers Rumbi Tauro, Ella-Jay, Richard Ford and magician and mentalist, James Kirman.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded posthumously to Dr Robert Pleming.

Dan Fell, Doncaster Chamber CEO, said: “The ingenuity and tenacity of our business community since the onset of pandemic never ceases to amaze me, it is testament to the Yorkshire grit that runs throughout the borough.

“I am delighted to congratulate all our very deserving winners, runners up and finalists and thank them for their participation in the Doncaster Business Awards 2021 and for all they have achieved over the past year faced with such complex challenges.”

The Doncaster Business Awards are the biggest of their kind in the region and celebrate the success of businesses across 13 different categories.

It was the 23rd Doncaster Business Awards and marked a return to them being held in person at the Doncaster Racecourse after a virtual ceremony was held last year due to the pandemic.

Winners and runners-up of the Doncaster Business Awards 2021

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Dr Robert Pleming (posthumously)

Excellence in People Development - Sponsored by King Asia Foods Ltd

Winner: VolkerRailRunner-up: Unipart Rail

Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility - Sponsored by Polypipe

Winner: Keepmoat HomesRunner up: Unipart Rail

Success through Partnerships - Sponsored by Ellgia Limited

Winner: Doncaster UTCRunner-up: CAST

Business Engaging with Education - Sponsored by Opportunities Doncaster

Winner: PolypipeRunner-up: Active Fusion

Marketing Campaign of the Year - Sponsored by HSR Law

Winner: Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation TrustRunner-up: Visual Group

Success through Innovation and diversification - Sponsored by SYNETIQ

Winner: DS Operations CentreRunner-up: IPM Group

Excellence in Customer Service - Sponsored by Carlton Forest Group

Winner:Tornado Pest Control LtdRunner-up: RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch.

Third Sector Organisation of the Year - Sponsored by Community Wealth Builder

Winner: Active FusionRunner-up: People Focused Group

Business Start Up of the Year - Sponsored by Orb Recruitment

Winner: Harrison CollegeRunner-up: RISE Adaptations

SME Business of the Year - Sponsored by Visual Group

Winner: Pass LogisticsRunner-up: The Crown Hotel & Bawtry Hall

Large Business of the Year - Sponsored by Atherton Godfrey

Winner: VolkerRailRunner-up: Polypipe

Doncaster Chamber is an award-winning membership organisation that has supported and represented Doncaster’s private sector since 1941. It is completely independent and accredited by the British Chambers of Commerce, a network of over 50 Chambers throughout the UK.

Its mission is to inspire success in business by offering a dynamic range of services that help businesses reduce costs, meet new customers, and contribute to overall business improvement.