Doncaster Chamber announces Business Awards winners 2021
The winners of the 23rd annual Doncaster Business Awards, sponsored by Doncaster College and University Centre, were announced on Thursday 16 December during a prestigious awards ceremony at Doncaster Racecourse.
The black-tie evening organised by Doncaster Chamber saw guests from the local business community recognise and celebrate the high calibre of work that firms are performing across the borough and beyond.
The Award winners and runners-up for each of the award categories received their trophies from the sponsor judges having passed through a rigorous two stage judging process involving a written application and interview to be recognised amongst Doncaster’s finest businesses.
David Shaul was the host of the evening that included powerful performances from talented Doncaster singers Rumbi Tauro, Ella-Jay, Richard Ford and magician and mentalist, James Kirman.
Dan Fell, Doncaster Chamber CEO, said: “The ingenuity and tenacity of our business community since the onset of pandemic never ceases to amaze me, it is testament to the Yorkshire grit that runs throughout the borough.
“I am delighted to congratulate all our very deserving winners, runners up and finalists and thank them for their participation in the Doncaster Business Awards 2021 and for all they have achieved over the past year faced with such complex challenges.”
The Doncaster Business Awards are the biggest of their kind in the region and celebrate the success of businesses across 13 different categories.
It was the 23rd Doncaster Business Awards and marked a return to them being held in person at the Doncaster Racecourse after a virtual ceremony was held last year due to the pandemic.
Winners and runners-up of the Doncaster Business Awards 2021
Lifetime Achievement Award
Winner: Dr Robert Pleming (posthumously)
Excellence in People Development - Sponsored by King Asia Foods Ltd
Winner: VolkerRailRunner-up: Unipart Rail
Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility - Sponsored by Polypipe
Winner: Keepmoat HomesRunner up: Unipart Rail
Success through Partnerships - Sponsored by Ellgia Limited
Winner: Doncaster UTCRunner-up: CAST
Business Engaging with Education - Sponsored by Opportunities Doncaster
Winner: PolypipeRunner-up: Active Fusion
Marketing Campaign of the Year - Sponsored by HSR Law
Winner: Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation TrustRunner-up: Visual Group
Success through Innovation and diversification - Sponsored by SYNETIQ
Winner: DS Operations CentreRunner-up: IPM Group
Excellence in Customer Service - Sponsored by Carlton Forest Group
Winner:Tornado Pest Control LtdRunner-up: RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch.
Third Sector Organisation of the Year - Sponsored by Community Wealth Builder
Winner: Active FusionRunner-up: People Focused Group
Business Start Up of the Year - Sponsored by Orb Recruitment
Winner: Harrison CollegeRunner-up: RISE Adaptations
SME Business of the Year - Sponsored by Visual Group
Winner: Pass LogisticsRunner-up: The Crown Hotel & Bawtry Hall
Large Business of the Year - Sponsored by Atherton Godfrey
Winner: VolkerRailRunner-up: Polypipe
Doncaster Chamber is an award-winning membership organisation that has supported and represented Doncaster’s private sector since 1941. It is completely independent and accredited by the British Chambers of Commerce, a network of over 50 Chambers throughout the UK.
Its mission is to inspire success in business by offering a dynamic range of services that help businesses reduce costs, meet new customers, and contribute to overall business improvement.
It also lobbies local and national government about the key issues affecting the private sector.