Doncaster care home listed in the Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Guide 2025

Doncaster’s Rose House Care Home, part of the Runwood Homes Group, has been listed in the Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Guide 2025.

The guide lists the top 100 luxury care homes across the UK that deliver the highest standards in design, hospitality, care, and overall resident wellbeing.

Rose House, which is situated in the heart of Armthorpe, is a 61-bed care home that blends style and comfort with community.

A spokesman said: “The home has welcoming communal spaces, cosy and stylish bedrooms, and a passionate team that render the best possible care.

Rose House.

"Rose House was purposefully built to offer residents not only beautiful interiors and elegant surroundings but also a warm, inclusive atmosphere where they can truly feel at home. A lot of care and detail has gone into the home to enhance daily living, create social connections and offer the best support to residents.

“When developing a home like Rose House, we focus on getting the foundations right from the beginning. That means carefully considering every aspect, from residents’ daily routines to the food we offer. Residents enjoy nutritious, personalised meals prepared by experienced in-house chefs and have access to a variety of activities that support physical health and cognitive wellbeing.”

They continued: “At Runwood Homes, we are very committed to providing exceptional care for residents. We understand the importance of ensuring they feel comfortable, welcomed, and genuinely cared for every day and our goal is to make each day better than the last. Our homes, such as Rose House Care Home, are a true reflection of this dedication.

“With the immense effort that has gone into Rose House, it pleases us to gain recognition from Knight Frank’s Care Home Guide, UK’s leading independent real estate consultancy and a respected benchmark within the health and social care sector. The guide which sets out to spotlight the very best in class, highlights homes that go above and beyond in creating environments that are visually appealing and truly enhancing the quality of life of the elderly.

“This recognition is a testament to the commitment and compassion of our entire team, and we look forward to continuing to raise the bar in luxury senior care.”

For more information about the activities at Rose House, please visit their Facebook page: Rose House Care Home