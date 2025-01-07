Doncaster care home is graded as 'good' overall after an inspection by the Quality Care Commission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster care home has been graded as 'good' overall after an inspection by the Quality Care Commission.

Clarence House Care Home on West Road in Mexborough is run by Crown Care VI Limited and was visited from November 11 to November 21 last year.

It is a ‘care home’ that can accommodate up to 78 people and provides care and support to older people, some people living with dementia.

At the time of the assessment 56 people were residing there.

The report said: “We carried out this assessment to check improvements from the previous inspection and to assess if the provider had addressed the concerns we previously raised. These concerns were in relation to infection prevention and control, governance and ensuring risks associated with people’s care, were identified and managed to keep people safe.

"At this assessment, we looked at Safe, Caring and Well Led Key Questions. We found the provider taken action to address the concerns and made changes which had improved the service.”

It continued: “We spoke with four people and six relatives and observed staff interacting with people. We received mainly positive feedback although we received some feedback which suggested there were some issues to address. We received mixed comments regarding staffing. “Some people felt there were reduced staffing at the weekend and not enough staff to meet people's needs effectively. Some relatives told us communication was sometimes poor and items of laundry went missing.

"We spoke with the provider who agreed to look into these points to improve the service.

"People and relatives spoke positively about the staff and found they were kind and caring. People enjoyed activities and appeared interested and engaged in them.”

And concluded: “People felt they had good access to healthcare provision and people felt they had the autonomy to make their own choices. People felt safe living at the home and had access to equipment they needed such as equipment to address falls prevention. Relatives told us they felt their family member was safe and said staff knew people well.”

For more from the Care Quality Commission please visit https://www.cqc.org.uk/