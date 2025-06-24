Doncaster care home chef makes national finals

A Doncaster care home chef has got through to the finals of Anchor’s – England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for older people – Chef of the Year competition.

Chefs from across Anchor’s 120 care home portfolio took part in the competition by submitting a three-course menu - starter, main course, and dessert. Melissa Marshall, a Chef Manager at Anchor’s Hatfield House care home on Crookes Broom Avenue, entered with Cheddar & Chorizo Croquettes, Garlic & Lemon Parmesan Chicken, Chive Creamed Potatoes and Carrot Puree, and Chocolate and Pecan Brittle Crumble Tart.

The judges looked at the nutritional value of the meals and how residents had been involved in choosing the menu.

Melissa now joins the three other finalists to see who will be crowned this year’s Anchor Chef of the Year. The finalists will face the heat in the kitchens of The School of Artisan Food on Thursday 3 July when they prepare their menus for the judges.

Melissa Marshall, a Chef Manager at Anchor’s Hatfield House care home

Tanya Burnett, Home Manager at Anchor’s Hatfield House care home, said: “We’re all so happy for Melissa, it’s honestly the least she deserves. Her recipes are truly delightful and a big hit with our residents too. Everyone here at Anchor’s Hatfield House care home loves her cooking and I bet the judges did too!”

Melissa is delighted to be in the final, saying: “I still can’t quite believe I’ve made it! I’m deeply honoured by what the judges thought about my dishes and I’m hoping I can really do them justice in the final. I got my inspiration for the recipes from the team and residents at Anchor’s Hatfield House care home.

“At the end of the day, it’s our residents who I’m making this all for, so it makes sense they decided what I should cook. Some of them even helped with making the dishes, so maybe they’re the ones who should be getting the credit!”

Alongside the Chef of the Year competition, Anchor is holding a Catering Challenge which is new for 2025. The challenge will be held at The School of Artisan Food and will see eight Anchor Catering Assistants and Apprentices go head-to-head.

Those involved will work with a Development Chef to produce a two-course meal and a snack with ingredients sourced at the location, which they’ll then have 90 minutes to cook and serve.

Mealtimes are an important part of daily life in Anchor care homes. Good quality home cooked food is central to ensuring residents have a positive experience. Anchor is always on the lookout for chefs who want to make tasty and nutritious food for residents at its 120 care homes. To learn more about working for Anchor and to view current vacancies visit anchor.org.uk/careers.

For more information on Anchor’s Hatfield House, please call 01302 847570.

