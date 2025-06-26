Care at home service providing support to people with physical and sensory disabilities, and dementia, rated good by Care Quality Commission.

A Doncaster care at home service which provides support to people with physical and sensory disabilities, and dementia, has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission following a visit in May this year.

Bluebird Care, based at Balby Court Business Campus, is run by Champion Home Care Ltd.

At the time of the assessment, the first since it registered with the CQC, 32 people were receiving care from the service.

In a report inspectors found that standards overall were good.

It stated: “Recruitment processes were robust and reliable. Sufficient staff were available to visit individuals at home safely and according to their preferred schedules. Staff members were well-prepared, having received thorough training and orientation.

“Detailed risk evaluations addressed both the physical and emotional well-being of the people. People received their medicines as prescribed by staff that were trained. Systems and processes ensured lessons were learned to drive service improvement.

“Staff members ensured individuals fully understood their care and treatment, allowing them to give informed consent. When people lacked mental capacity, staff worked with those close to them to make decisions in their best interest. People were actively involved in planning their own care, with staff considering their communication styles, personal preferences, and health conditions.

“Care delivery followed current best practices and evidence-based approaches. Nutritional needs were met, and staff engaged with other professionals to ensure smooth transitions and optimal care outcomes.”

It continued: “Staff well-being was supported by the provider. Privacy and individuality were respected, and personal choices were honoured. People were encouraged to stay connected with their communities and maintain meaningful relationships.

“People were informed about how to give feedback or make complaints, and they trusted the management team to respond effectively. Care was delivered in line with peoples assessed needs and preferences. People were included in making decisions about their care and were aware of their right to refuse or stop receiving services.

“Staff expressed mixed feedback in their confidence in the management team, and some staff said they did not feel safe to voice concerns. The provider gave us assurances they would embed a culture of free speaking and ensure staff were able to come forward so their concerns could be addressed.

"Information was provided which evidenced the provider had started recruiting more staff to assist with alleviating work pressure on the current team. At the time of our assessment an application was made for a manager to register at the service. The provider fulfilled their responsibilities, including reporting all required incidents to the CQC. The provider and manager ensured us they were committed to deliver high quality care, whilst also making meaningful contributions to the wellbeing of the local community.”

The report also highlighted people's experience of the service.

“People told us they felt safe and well cared for by the staff who supported them. One person said, “The carers are brilliant, I can't fault any of them. They look after us really well.” Another said, “They must be well trained. They’re very caring.” People confirmed staff washed their hands and supported them safely with medicines. One person explained, “Yes, medicines come in a nomad system, and I receive them as prescribed.” People felt staff treated them with kindness and respect.

“They described the service as caring and personal. One person told us, “[Provider’s name] is lovely, nothing is too much trouble,” and another said, “They [staff] are very caring and lovely ladies.” People said staff respected their privacy and dignity. A person explained, “Yes, staff respect my privacy and close the curtains.”The service was responsive to people's needs. One person shared, “We started with lunch calls, then moved to 3 times a day. They’ve been with me for almost a year.”

“Another said, “They [staff] go above and beyond to make sure we get what we need. When there's been sickness, they [staff] come in on days off.” People felt they were listened to and that any concerns were quickly addressed. “If anything crops up, like I need something doing, staff are willing to do it,”

“People told us the service was effective and met their health and care needs well. One person said, “They [staff] listen to health professionals, nurses and doctors, and follow instructions to the letter.” Another said, “They [staff] encourage me to be as independent as I can. I take my own medication.”

“People said staff understood their needs and worked well with them. People and relatives said the service was well led. They praised the manager and said communication was good. One person said, “If I need to, I go to the manager. She sorts it straight away. She’s very good.” People felt their feedback was welcomed.

“One relative said, “Yes, they [staff] ask for feedback. I’ve never had any complaints,” Others described the service as, “First class and excellent.” People said staff were polite, well-mannered and well recruited.”