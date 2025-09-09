A Doncaster care at home service has been rated good following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balby Care and Home Services Ltd, a domiciliary care agency, providing personal care to people within their own homes, is based at Ten Pound Walk and was visited in July.

At the time of the assessment there were 40 people using the service. Not everyone who used the service received personal care. CQC only inspects where people receive personal care – this is help with tasks related to personal hygiene and eating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A comprehensive assessment was carried out, covering all quality statements in each key question of Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led. At the time of assessment, the service was in the process of transitioning to a new care system.

Doncaster care at home service is rated good following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The inspector’s report said: “We found that care plans and risk assessments required further improvement within this transitional period, to ensure people’s need and any risk were fully assessed, reflected and documented.

“As part of our inspection, we analysed the electronic call monitoring data for the service and found some concerns. We saw data indicating there was little travel time between some calls, which correlated with short calls and or staff being late for people.

“The service was responsive to inspector feedback and provided assurances, the service had recently employed a member of staff who would be responsible for the oversight of care plans and risk assessments. In relation to care call times, the registered manager advised of the auditing tools they now had in place to ensure these were monitored, so people received the care they had been assessed to receive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We found the service had a strong management team in place. Staff told us leadership was strong and effective. Leaders had good processes in place to ensure staff had the right knowledge and skills to deliver care. We found the staff were well-thought of by people using the service and care was delivered in a person-centred way.”

It continued: “People had the opportunity to access the local community with staff, and we found there was continuity in care, as people often received the same carers, whom people could build a positive relationship with.”

With regards tp people's experience of this service they inspector found most said they had confidence in the staff that visited them and felt safe. One person commented, “Oh yes, [staff] are very nice. They do what I can’t do for myself.” A relative alsosaid, “Yes definitely. [Staff] spend time with [family member] and do what we expect them to do. [Family member] is happy with them.”

However, another person commented, “Some [staff] I have to tell what needs doing. Some are alright and some are not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People also commented how staff were competent and well-trained in the care they delivered. One person told the inspector, “Yes, one hundred percent well-trained.”One professional told us, “I have no concerns regarding the service and staff were positive about the registered manager.” One person’s opinion of the current management in place was, “The new management is much better. Especially the organisation about who is coming to cover if you don’t have your regular carer.”

When asked if people would recommend the service to others, one relative said, “Yes, every time. I am quite happy with the service [family member] gets.” One person added, “I would recommend that they try [the service] yes.”

However, another said, “No, when [staff] come too late, my routine is up the wall and I have a set routine all the time, and I don’t know what to do. [staff] blame it on the App. I was thinking of having someone else [another agency].”