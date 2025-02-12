Doncaster car servicing firm at risk as ATS Euromaster plans closure of 86 stores

A Doncaster car servicing outlet is at risk of closure – after owner ATS Euromaster announced a potential cull of 86 stores.

The group has earmarked 86 service centres for possible closure – more than a third of its network – blaming overcapacity, increasing costs and sluggish growth, with the Doncaster branch in Heavens Walk among those at risk.

The Michelin-owned company said the move was part of a wider review of its operating model.

It currently operates a nationwide network of more than 235 tyre and service centres and recently announced plans to scale-up its mobile servicing business.

In a statement a spokesperson said: “In a UK automotive aftermarket context of overcapacity, increasing costs and sluggish activity and growth, ATS Euromaster intends to review its current operating model and has put in place a proposal to close some non profitable service centres.

“Employees impacted by this proposal are under consultation. In the meantime, our priority is to provide them with the best level of support as possible.”

“This decision will not impact the high quality of services that we offer to our customers.

“We intend that it enables us to concentrate our efforts on strategic levels for sustainable development, including services around ATS mobile capabilities and the shaping of a franchise model already successfully developed in several countries.”

Last month, ATS Euromaster announced it was scaling up its mobile offering with more than 125 mobile technicians across England, Scotland and Wales.

The company also revealed in January how inflationary pressures were driving up the cost of labour, parts, and materials, making service, maintenance and repair more expensive.