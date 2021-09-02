Doncaster cake making firm snapped up by Hull bakery after 'challenging times'

Sargent’s Bakeries, which is based in Odgen Road on Doncaster’s Shaw Lane Industrial Estate, has been bought by BBF Ltd.

The company supplies retailers including M&S and the UK’s leading supermarkets with more than 600 million cakes and desserts annually.

The combined business will have turnover approaching £200m and will employ more than 1,700 people across six sites.

Sargents Bakeries in Doncaster has been bought out by a Hull bakery firm.

BBF already had four bakeries across the North of England, and one in Poland, before this latest acquisition.

Sargents has operated in Doncaster since 2007, carrying on the proud baking traditions of George Sargent and his wife, Charlotte, renowned pastry cooks of the late 19th and early 20th century, who first founded Sargents in Australia in 1896.

The company has seen annual revenue of £24m – its Doncaster site will continue to trade under the name of Sargents Bakeries Limited.

Jonathan Lill, CEO at BBF Ltd, said: “This is another strong acquisition for BBF, our people and our customers.

“Sargents’ product range and customer base are very complementary and the acquisition will enable us to offer customers even greater flexibility and innovation.

“Sargents has had a very challenging time recently and we were keen to step in immediately to protect both continued supply to its valued customers and its loyal employees.

“Across both businesses, we remain committed to continuing to invest and deliver great quality, service and innovation to our customers.”