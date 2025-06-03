Doncaster cafe which could be a "goldmine" put up for sale

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 14:05 BST

A popular Doncaster city centre cafe has been put up for sale by its owner – being described as a “goldmine in the right hands.”

All Things Nice, which is based in the Colonnades shopping centre, is available to buy, its current owner has announced.

The 150 seat cafe, which has takings of £6,000 to £7,000, has rent of £20,000 and rates of £7,000.

Sold by owner. Call Mehmet 07387905366

The All Things Nice cafe is up for sale.

A post offering the business for sale described it as “prime location” and “next to main shopping centre with great customers.”

It added: “Exclusive two car park space for the owner included in the rent, five stars hygiene rating and a “goldmine in the right hands.

It added: “Genuine reason for sale – to focus on another business.”

The business has been in operation inside the Colonnades for the last fifteen years, the post added.

Anyone interested can call 07387905366 for further details.

