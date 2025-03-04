Doncaster cafe handed new food hygiene rating of three out of five
A Doncaster cafe has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Roadside Cafe, at 101 St Catherines Avenue, Balby, was given the score after assessment on January 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
A score of three means that a business is considered "generally satisfactory" in terms of its hygiene standards.
Of Doncaster's 508 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 377 (74 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
For more visit https://www.food.gov.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.