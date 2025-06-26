Doncaster cafe given new food hygiene rating of three meaning standards are generally satisfactory

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jun 2025, 08:42 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 08:52 BST

A Doncaster cafe has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are generally satisfactory.

Dunscroft Together CIC, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at Community Centre, St Lawrence Road, Dunscroft, has been given the score after assessment on May 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 517 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 390 (75 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

