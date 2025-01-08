Doncaster cafe given a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating

Published 8th Jan 2025, 11:09 GMT
A Doncaster cafe has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Courtyard Cafe at Balby Court, Balby Carr Bank, was given the score after assessment on December 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 512 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 373 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

