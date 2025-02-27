Doncaster Business Showcase 2025: Firms flock to Racecourse for annual event

Members of the city’s business community have flocked to Doncaster Racecourse today for a huge annual networking event showing off the region’s best firms.

Doncaster Business Showcase is the largest business-to-business exhibition of it's kind in Yorkshire, drawing in firms of all shapes and sizes.

A spokesperson for Business Doncaster said: “Yorkshire's largest business networking expo of it's kind is the ultimate networking event for any business looking to develop key relationships in order to grow and prosper.

“The Doncaster Business Showcase is an annual event and attracts hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of visitors each year. For many businesses, it's the ultimate event to be seen networking at in this region.”

This year’s event sold out in record time.

Now in its 15th year, the Doncaster Business Showcase continues to be the go-to platform for businesses of all sizes to showcase their products and services, network with other like-minded business professionals and gain new business leads.

Heather Hamilton of Business Doncaster said: “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response this year. Selling out in record time is a testament to the value this event brings to the business community across South Yorkshire and beyond.

"The energy and enthusiasm we have seen highlights the demand for businesses to innovate, grow and connect through face-to-face interaction and explore potential partnerships and business opportunities”

The Doncaster Business Showcase 2025 will run until 4pm and no ticket is required for visitors to attend, just turn up on the day.

For more information please visit the Doncaster Business Showcase webpage HERE or follow Business Doncaster on social media platforms.