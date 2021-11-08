Doncaster business owners ask people to be more vigilant after they have been broken into three times in two weeks

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit many businesses hard but The Sprotbrough River Boat has struggled more than most.

Not only have they been affected by the virus but they also had a devastating fire and have suffered from a series of robberies in recent weeks.

Michelle Mcloughlin works on the boat and has been frustrated that the business has had three burglaries in such a short period of time.

The boat has been broken into three times.

She said: “We had just got everything perfect after the fire when the first break in happened.

"We had only been advertising that we were back open for one day before they robbed us.

“They took £600 of bar stock and cut a hole through our new floor.”

The first break in took place on October 21 then they were hit again on October 23 and again on November 4.

Alcohol is the only thing being taken during these robberies.

“We no longer keep stock on the boat,” Michelle said.

“We now have to hire extra hands to transport stock on and off the boat before every trip.

“It’s not financially viable to keep replacing it every time it’s stolen.”

Michelle and her partner Tom Waddoups, who owns the boat, live in Sprotbrough Village and want to ask the community for their help to protect their business.

“Please be vigilant when passing the boat,” she continued.

“It would mean a lot to us if you would keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour and let us know if you see anything.

“We want to put cameras on the boat but that’s expensive and it’s going to take us a while to save up enough money to do that.

“We’re trying our best to keep the business going and to keep it here in Sprotbrough where it started.”

The couple want to bring the business back up to preCovid-19 levels but each break in sets them further back from reaching that goal.

Michelle and Tom can be contacted on their Facebook page here.