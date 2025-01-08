Doncaster business named as South Yorkshire's Salon of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multi-award-winning HoneyComb Hair, based in Carcroft, is celebrating a huge milestone after being named Salon of the Year for South Yorkshire.

The prestigious title further cements the salon’s reputation as a leader in the hairdressing industry.

The award comes alongside another proud achievement, creative director Olivia has been featured in two of the UK’s biggest hairdressing magazines, Hairdressers Journal and Creative Head.

Her recognition in these top-tier publications showcases her talent, expertise, and the salon’s commitment to cutting-edge trends and innovation. Salon Owner Kyle Palmer, expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying: "Winning Salon of the Year for South Yorkshire is an incredible honour.

Owner and staff of Honeycomb Hair. Olivia Rose Brady is pictured in the burgandy dress and boss Kyle Palmer third from right.

“We are passionate about providing high-quality services, staying ahead of industry trends, and delivering the best experience for our clients. Olivia’s features in national magazines reflect the dedication, creativity, and expertise of our team.

"I'm so incredibly proud of my team, my salon and the opportunities in the industry we can provide." Kyle went on to explain that the business prides itself on training the team to an exceptional standard, ensuring that every stylist is equipped with the latest skills, techniques, and knowledge to provide industry-leading hair services.

He said: “Education and development are at the heart of what we do, allowing us to continue delivering innovative styles and outstanding client experiences.

“As HoneyComb Hair continues to thrive, the salon is looking to expand its talented team and is currently recruiting a new stylist. This is an exciting opportunity for a skilled and passionate hair professional to join a multi award-winning team and work in a dynamic, creative environment.” Interested applicants can find more details on the salon’s Facebook page:

For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.thehoneycombhair.co.uk