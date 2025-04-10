Doncaster business closes just six years after opening - stock now up for auction.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster business has ceased trading and its stock is now up for auction online.

Doncaster-based Ark Joinery & Timber Framing has closed following a structured wind down of the business.

Established in 2019, the company manufactured bespoke items including sliding sash and casement windows, doors and other external joinery.

Walker Singleton, specialists in asset advisory and restructuring services, has been appointed as agents and instructed to sell Ark Joinery & Timber Framing’s assets by online auction.

The sale is now live and comprises 78 lots including conventional woodworking machinery, workshop equipment, hand tools, timber stock and a forklift truck. All the lots can be viewed here and the auction closes on Thursday, April 17.

Senior valuer, Sam Clark, said: “Ark Joinery & Timber Framing created a range of bespoke products that required high quality machinery, tools and stock to make them.

“Our auction will offer buyers the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items that would complement an existing joinery manufacturing business.”

For further information on the online auction, visit www.onlinesales.walkersingleton.co.uk.