Doncaster Business Awards finalists announced in run up to the annual awards show

The Doncaster Business Awards are hosted by Doncaster Chamber - they are the biggest of their kind in the region and celebrate the success of businesses across 13 different categories.

Jade Dyer, business director at Doncaster Chamber, said: “With the challenges of the last 18 months, the need to recognise and celebrate our business community cannot be overemphasised.

“We received a pool of very high quality entries from a wide range of businesses giving our judges a difficult time selecting the finalists.”

The Doncaster Business Awards 2016.

This will be the 23th Doncaster Business Awards and it will be held in person at the Doncaster Racecourse after a virtual ceremony last year due to the pandemic.

The awards ceremony usually seats over 900 guests and will take place on December 16, 2021.

Mick Lochran from DN Colleges Group, Doncaster College and University Centre, said: “We are very pleased to be the headline sponsors for the Doncaster Business Awards.

“The event plays an important role in the celebration of business success in the region and we are very proud to be associated with it.”

Among the 67 shortlisted are: Learning Curve Group (Large Business of the Year), Phoenix Women’s Aid CIC (Third Sector Organisation of the Year), Make Your Mark (Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility), Hannah’s Happy Hounds (Business Start Up of the Year), and Paintman Paint (Success through Innovation and Diversification).

