The awards, hosted by Doncaster Chamber are the biggest of their kind in the region and celebrate the success of businesses across 13 different categories.

Jade Dyer, Business Director at Doncaster Chamber, said: “With the challenges of the last 18 months, the need to recognise and celebrate our business community cannot be overemphasised. We received a pool of very high quality entries from a wide range of businesses giving our judges a difficult time selecting the finalists.”

Now in its 23rd year, this year’s Doncaster Business Awards will return to being held face-to-face at the Doncaster Racecourse after a virtual ceremony for the previous year due to the pandemic. The awards ceremony usually sees over 900 guests in attendance and will take place on Thursday December 16, 2021 with tickets on sale now.

The event in 2019

Speaking on behalf of headline sponsors, DN Colleges Group - Doncaster College and University Centre, Mick Lochran – Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are very pleased to be the headline sponsors for the Doncaster Business Awards.

"The event plays an important role in the celebration of business success in the region and we are very proud to be associated with it.”

Among the 67 shortlisted are Learning Curve Group,Phoenix Women's Aid CIC, Hannah's Happy Hounds and Paintman Paint.