Doncaster Business Awards 2024: All the firms on this year's shortlist announced
A prestigious night of glitz and glamour, the black tie event organised by Doncaster Chamber of Commerce and which takes place on December 12, always proves to be a highlight in the local calendar.
Year after year, it shines a spotlight on the very best and brightest from across the city, while also reflecting on all of the incredible things that have been accomplished by the city’s business communities over the past twelve months.
A Doncaster Chamber spokesperson said: “Selected via an extremely robust judging process, the nominees for the 2024 Doncaster Business Awards range from fledging start-ups to SMEs that are punching well above their weight, tenacious entrepreneurs, and, of course, our city’s anchor employers.
"In addition to this, there are also categories recognising instances of exemplary customer service, fantastic partnership working, trailblazing innovations, inspiring apprentices and more.
“Having distinguished themselves with their written entry forms, these finalists will soon have an opportunity to impress the judges further when they progress to the interview stage, after which the shortlists for each category will be whittled down to just a single winner and a highly commended runner-up.
"Following this, the coveted trophies will then be bestowed to the worthy recipients on December 12, during an evening of live entertainment, delicious food and triumphant celebration.”
Enthusing about the calibre of this year’s finalists, Jade Dyer, Chief Operating Officer at Doncaster Chamber, said: “As always, the competition was incredibly fierce across each and every category this year, demonstrating just how phenomenal our business community is here in Doncaster.
"However, there is only so much room in the shortlist and so those who hoped to make the cut really had to stand out from the crowd.
“I believe that our finalists have managed to do just that, setting themselves apart with their fantastic entries and considerable achievements. I cannot wait to join them on the night of the awards to celebrate all that they have accomplished and to give them the recognition that they truly deserve.
“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing sponsors, without whom this wouldn’t be possible. We still have a few categories up for grabs here, so if anyone is interested in sponsoring an award I would urge them to please reach out.”
The full shortlist for the 2024 Doncaster Business Awards is detailed below. Meanwhile, tickets for the event itself can be purchased online HERE
Self-Employed Person of the Year (Sponsored by Yorkshire Wildlife Park)
Footballerz
Master Your Performance
Million Goals
Quinlan Couture Bridal
Willow & Semp HR Consultancy
Micro Business of the Year
Berjen LTD
D&K Accounting
Death by Fudge
Jiggle Staffing
Southwell-Kelly Recruitment Services
Virtual Reality Machine Training
Small Business of the Year (Sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University)
Automated Analytics
BST Detectable Products
Clean N Bright
Dolphin ICT
Premier Partnership
Fiximer Ltd
Medium Business of the Year
Doncaster Racecourse
Holiday Inn Doncaster (A1)
Home Instead
Partners in Costs
Urban Burgers Group Ltd
Virtue Health Services
Large Business of the Year (Sponsored by TwentyFour IT Services)
Exceed Learning Partnership
Highfield Group
Keepmoat
Polypipe Building Products
Unipart Rail
Apprentice of the Year (Sponsored by the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub)
Certex – Liam Thorton
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) - Luke Staton
Keepmoat - Katherine Lyon
Kingswood - Bailey Wolstenholme
St Leger Homes - Ethan Hall
Yorkshire Adoption Agency - Megan Bratton
Campaign of the Year (Sponsored by Multiweb Marketing)
Godiva Hair Loss & Wig Specialists
Mind Wellbeing CIC
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH)
The Sleep Charity
TwentyFour IT Services
Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Charity of the Year (Sponsored by Eco-Power Group)
Active Lives Active Communities
Changing Lives
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH)
Doncaster Housing for Young People
Flourish Enterprises
Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care
Customer Service of the Year (Sponsored by Handelsbanken)
Berjen LTD
BST Detectable Products
Connectus Business Solutions
Fireplace Studio
RSPCA Doncaster (Rotherham and District Branch)
TwentyFour IT Services
Education Provider of the Year (Sponsored by Keepmoat)
DN Colleges Group
Doncaster UTC
Exceed Learning Partnership
Harrison College
Hill House School
Trinity Academy
Employer of the Year
Dolphin ICT
First Bus
Juratek LTD
St Leger Homes
Switalskis Solicitors
Yorkshire Adoption Agency
Green Business of the Year (Sponsored by the University of Sheffield)
Acacia Creative Studio
A W Aluminium LTD
Enviro Electronics
Euro Pool System
Highfield Group
Highland Carbon
Innovator of the Year
Ambispace LTD
Automated Analytics
BST Detectable Products
Godiva Hair & Wig Specialist
Jellybean Consultancy
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDASH)
Local Impact of the Year (Sponsored by Westfield Health)
DN Colleges Group
Eco-Power Group
Enviro Electronics
First Bus
Stride Yorkshire
Today Publications
New Business of the Year (Sponsored by Launchpad)
Chef's Counter
Discover Financial
Highfield Coffee Social
Master Your Performance
Southwell-Kelly Recruitment Services
Stride Yorkshire
Partnership of the Year
Active Fusion
Cast
Club Doncaster Foundation
Hybrid Air Vehicles
St Leger Homes
TwentyFour IT Services
