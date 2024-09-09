Doncaster Business Awards 2024: All the firms on this year's shortlist announced

The shortlist for the 26th annual Doncaster Business Awards has officially been unveiled, with an impressive line-up of finalists spanning 16 diverse categories.

A prestigious night of glitz and glamour, the black tie event organised by Doncaster Chamber of Commerce and which takes place on December 12, always proves to be a highlight in the local calendar.

Year after year, it shines a spotlight on the very best and brightest from across the city, while also reflecting on all of the incredible things that have been accomplished by the city’s business communities over the past twelve months.

A Doncaster Chamber spokesperson said: “Selected via an extremely robust judging process, the nominees for the 2024 Doncaster Business Awards range from fledging start-ups to SMEs that are punching well above their weight, tenacious entrepreneurs, and, of course, our city’s anchor employers.

"In addition to this, there are also categories recognising instances of exemplary customer service, fantastic partnership working, trailblazing innovations, inspiring apprentices and more.

“Having distinguished themselves with their written entry forms, these finalists will soon have an opportunity to impress the judges further when they progress to the interview stage, after which the shortlists for each category will be whittled down to just a single winner and a highly commended runner-up.

"Following this, the coveted trophies will then be bestowed to the worthy recipients on December 12, during an evening of live entertainment, delicious food and triumphant celebration.”

Enthusing about the calibre of this year’s finalists, Jade Dyer, Chief Operating Officer at Doncaster Chamber, said: “As always, the competition was incredibly fierce across each and every category this year, demonstrating just how phenomenal our business community is here in Doncaster.

"However, there is only so much room in the shortlist and so those who hoped to make the cut really had to stand out from the crowd.

“I believe that our finalists have managed to do just that, setting themselves apart with their fantastic entries and considerable achievements. I cannot wait to join them on the night of the awards to celebrate all that they have accomplished and to give them the recognition that they truly deserve.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing sponsors, without whom this wouldn’t be possible. We still have a few categories up for grabs here, so if anyone is interested in sponsoring an award I would urge them to please reach out.”

The full shortlist for the 2024 Doncaster Business Awards is detailed below. Meanwhile, tickets for the event itself can be purchased online HERE

Self-Employed Person of the Year (Sponsored by Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

Footballerz

Master Your Performance

Million Goals

Quinlan Couture Bridal

Willow & Semp HR Consultancy

Micro Business of the Year

Berjen LTD

D&K Accounting

Death by Fudge

Jiggle Staffing

Southwell-Kelly Recruitment Services

Virtual Reality Machine Training

Small Business of the Year (Sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University)

Automated Analytics

BST Detectable Products

Clean N Bright

Dolphin ICT

Premier Partnership

Fiximer Ltd

Medium Business of the Year

Doncaster Racecourse

Holiday Inn Doncaster (A1)

Home Instead

Partners in Costs

Urban Burgers Group Ltd

Virtue Health Services

Large Business of the Year (Sponsored by TwentyFour IT Services)

Exceed Learning Partnership

Highfield Group

Keepmoat

Polypipe Building Products

Unipart Rail

Apprentice of the Year (Sponsored by the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub)

Certex – Liam Thorton

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) - Luke Staton

Keepmoat - Katherine Lyon

Kingswood - Bailey Wolstenholme

St Leger Homes - Ethan Hall

Yorkshire Adoption Agency - Megan Bratton

Campaign of the Year (Sponsored by Multiweb Marketing)

Godiva Hair Loss & Wig Specialists

Mind Wellbeing CIC

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH)

The Sleep Charity

TwentyFour IT Services

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Charity of the Year (Sponsored by Eco-Power Group)

Active Lives Active Communities

Changing Lives

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH)

Doncaster Housing for Young People

Flourish Enterprises

Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care

Customer Service of the Year (Sponsored by Handelsbanken)

Berjen LTD

BST Detectable Products

Connectus Business Solutions

Fireplace Studio

RSPCA Doncaster (Rotherham and District Branch)

TwentyFour IT Services

Education Provider of the Year (Sponsored by Keepmoat)

DN Colleges Group

Doncaster UTC

Exceed Learning Partnership

Harrison College

Hill House School

Trinity Academy

Employer of the Year

Dolphin ICT

First Bus

Juratek LTD

St Leger Homes

Switalskis Solicitors

Yorkshire Adoption Agency

Green Business of the Year (Sponsored by the University of Sheffield)

Acacia Creative Studio

A W Aluminium LTD

Enviro Electronics

Euro Pool System

Highfield Group

Highland Carbon

Innovator of the Year

Ambispace LTD

Automated Analytics

BST Detectable Products

Godiva Hair & Wig Specialist

Jellybean Consultancy

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDASH)

Local Impact of the Year (Sponsored by Westfield Health)

DN Colleges Group

Eco-Power Group

Enviro Electronics

First Bus

Stride Yorkshire

Today Publications

New Business of the Year (Sponsored by Launchpad)

Chef's Counter

Discover Financial

Highfield Coffee Social

Master Your Performance

Southwell-Kelly Recruitment Services

Stride Yorkshire

Partnership of the Year

Active Fusion

Cast

Club Doncaster Foundation

Hybrid Air Vehicles

St Leger Homes

TwentyFour IT Services