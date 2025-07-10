Oceanic Awards have announced the finalists for the first ever British Burger Awards, and one is in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Burger Awards 2025, powered by QSR CNCT, stand as a prestigious celebration, recognising not just the best burgers in the country, but the passionate people and innovative businesses that bring them to life.

The winners will be announced at an elegant ceremony which will take place on September 8 at the Double Tree by Hilton in Stoke On Trent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These awards will gather independent operators, high street chains, and street food pioneers to compete for the coveted title of the UK’s best burger.

Doncaster burger restaurant is in the top ten finalists for the first ever British Burger Awards 2025.

Irfan Younis who is the spokesperson for the British Burger Awards said: “These businesses represent the very best of the UK’s vibrant burger scene – from gourmet innovators to beloved independents serving up unforgettable flavours.

“This celebration is all about recognising the creativity, passion and hard work behind every bun, and we can’t wait to honour the outstanding talent shaping the nation’s burger culture.”

And added: “We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the finalists, who are in the Best of Yorkshire category, is Dope Burger on Cleveland Street in Doncaster, which has the top food hygiene rating of five, and they are up against the following:

Rumpus Burger in Shipley, two branches of Burgsy’s in York, Mr Ts in Leeds, Brgr Time in Bradford, Boo in Huddersfield, Maison De Burgers in Sheffield, Cowshed Burgers in Scarborough, and Fancy Hanks Bar & Kitchen in York.