Doncaster burger restaurant announces new franchisee to its existing four outlets

URBAN Fresh Burgers & Fries is a local success story, growing from its first store in Wheatley to four thriving company-owned branches across South Yorkshire.

Founded in Doncaster, now, the chain is thrilled to announce the signing of the brand’s first franchisees, marking a significant milestone on its expansion journey.

Founded in 2017, URBAN quickly became a favourite for its fresh ingredients and ultimate customisability concept, with each of its four existing stores taking an average of £1 million in their first full year of trading.

The new franchisees are husband and wife Mehmet and Meliha Candir, experienced entrepreneurs with successful backgrounds in the food and beverage industry.

Meliha Candir and Mehmet Kent.

Meliha, having worked as a General Manager at an existing URBAN restaurant, was impressed by the model and the pair were interested in opening their own unit as soon as the opportunity became available.

“After seeing first-hand the potential that URBAN had to become a leading national brand, I knew it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. We’re really looking forward to being a part of URBAN’s expansion journey and opening our own store later this year.”

“We’re incredibly proud of our roots in Doncaster,” said Mehmet Kent, Managing Director at URBAN. “The loyalty and support from our local customers has been instrumental for us to grow like we have, and we’re so excited to be able to serve the best burgers further afield.”

For more information about franchise opportunities with URBAN, visit www.urbanfreshburger.com/franchise or contact the franchise development team at [email protected].