Doncaster board game cafe named one of the UK’s ‘most loved local businesses’

The list was created by ShopAppy, an online service which aims to revamp the high street by allowing people to browse, book and buy from local businesses.

Bake Battle and Roll, a board game café in Doncaster is one two South Yorkshire winners, alongside the English Rose Tea Room, Hemingfield.

The husband and wife duo not only beat businesses from 200 towns and cities across the UK but 14 Doncaster nominees to make the list.

Staff and users at Bake, Rattle and Roll

Rachel Whitehouse, aged 30, and James Whitehouse, 41, said: "To win a spot in the top 20 was amazing. There's so many great businesses in town. It was really, really great."

The pair attribute their success to going the extra mile, community building and always striving for inclusivity.

According to Rachel, board games offer a unique opportunity to connect with your local community, she said: "I love the community feel of Doncaster in general. It's really nice to put your phones down for a bit and have a conversation over a board game.

"Everyone talks to everyone here which is really, really awesome."

Winning smiles

After the café was forced to move online just a year after opening, the owners continued their business online, hosting Dungeons and Dragons games, quizzes and more.

But Rachel and James missed the community they had built around the café. They told the Sheffield Wire: "If you want to buy a board game from Amazon, you go online and get them. But what you can't get is someone who will help you to play it, you can't get the community."

James worked as a mental health nurse before opening the cafe and claims this in person interaction can do wonders for people’s mental health, he said: ‘Several people that struggle with mental health come here, because they can feel like it's a safe place to just come and be.

TheBake, Rattle and Roll board game cafe

‘That's the thing that we've worked really hard to do.’

He also highlighted how board games can facilitate important discussions around men’s mental health and provide safe spaces for members of marginalised communities, such as trans people.

As the pandemic eases, their business continues to grow, and will soon move to a bigger location on Cleveland Street, Doncaster.