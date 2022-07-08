Philip Armstrong, Partner and Head of Wills, Trusts and Probate at Jones & Co Solicitors, has worked as a lawyer since 1972 and has been helping clients across South Yorkshire to plan and protect their finances since 1975.

In his first role, Philip earned £468 a year plus luncheon vouchers of 15 pence per day, before becoming a legal assistant earning £1,250 per annum.

In November 1975, he moved to Attey, Bower & Jones in Doncaster to lead their newly formed Wills, Probate & Trust department.

After 37 years with the firm, he was approached to join Jones & Co Solicitors at their Bawtry office, where he was made a partner in January 2014.

He will be celebrating his 70th birthday in March next year.

Philip has been a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners since 1996 and is an accredited member of Solicitors for the Elderly. He was in the South Yorkshire Police Special Constabulary for 31 years and became the District Officer for Doncaster, during which time he received a Chief Officer’s Certificate of Commendation, a Long Service and a Good Conduct medal, plus the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal.

Philip has also served on the Doncaster MBC Standards Committee and on the committee of the South Yorkshire Police Credit Union.

He has also been a regular speaker on the South Yorkshire Police pre-retirement course on wills and powers of attorney.

Philip said: “One of my career highlights was going to Vilnius, Lithuania in 1991 in connection with the estate of a person who had died in Doncaster with no known relatives. We knew that the deceased originally came from Lithuania after the Second World War, so I had to go there to verify the next of kin.

“I have trained many lawyers over the years who have gone on to become partners in other firms of solicitors, including one person who became a barrister. I have found that most satisfying, together with acting for different generations of the same family.

“I have no intention of retiring yet, but I am looking forward to continuing my hobby of classic cars and travelling, particularly cruises.”

Louise Richardson, Partner at Jones & Co Solicitors, said: “I and all Philip’s colleagues at Jones & Co Solicitors would like to congratulate him for a landmark 50 years in the profession, and for his incredible service to the community, his clients and all the colleagues he has supported over the years. We’re very glad to hear he has no intention of retiring yet, and look forward to many more years of his expertise and support.”

