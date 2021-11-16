Doncaster-based vehicle recycling company sponsors under-6 football team

Adwick Park Rangers Under 6s show off their new strip sponsored by SYNETIQ.

Salvage and Green Parts provider Synetiq based at Bentley Moor Lane Adwick-le-Street has announced tht it is sponsoiring Adwick Park Rangers Under 6s team with kits as they join their first football team.

First established in 2006, Adwick Park Rangers is a grassroots junior football club based in the north of Doncaster.

The club aims to bring local communities together by giving young people the opportunity to play football, to develop as individuals and to promote teamwork in a safe and friendly environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As not-for-profit run entirely by volunteer committee members, coaches and helpers, the club invests all its income back into football for its teams.

Club Chairman and Coach, Stuart Denman said: “The team are over the moon with their new kit to mark them joining the Adwick Park Rangers family.

“SYNETIQ has supported the club for over a year, originally sponsoring our Under 8s. We would like to thank them for their continued support and look forward to seeing the team wearing the new strip throughout the new season.”

The Adwick Park Rangers are the most recent club to receive support from SYNETIQ this year as part of its ongoing community drive.