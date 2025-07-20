Doncaster-based painting and decorating company commissions UK’s first bib and brace for female decorators.

Doncaster-based Bagnalls has had a passion for painting since 1875 and now the national decorating contractors are changing the game for female decorators when it comes to workwear.

The company has a total of 16 branches across the UK, including their Doncaster branch.

During development of its new range of inclusive PPE – specifically created in a variety of sizes and fits to cater to both men and women – Bagnalls realised that no one else had ever considered the needs of a female-specific bib and brace for painting and decorating.

So, the team decided to create a bespoke Bagnalls version.

Bagnalls worked with its supply chain partner to design new workwear to combat the issues that one-size-fits-all clothing creates.

Becky Slater, Head of Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) at the company, realised that many other female colleagues were dealing with the same issues that she faced on a daily basis.

“There’s not a huge choice for women when it comes to PPE and workwear in the painting and decorating industry – and the choices we do have are usually limited to a shade of pink! Almost all of the workwear used in our industry is intended for the male body and is therefore very oversized on a lot of women, especially those of us who are of a smaller build.

“I found a lot of the workwear uncomfortable to wear when on site and would often wear two pairs of thick socks to ensure that the work-issue boots fit my feet properly. Speaking to other female colleagues – and male colleagues who are of a smaller build – we realised we were all experiencing the same issues.

“That’s when I decided to do something about the situation and develop our own, Bagnalls-branded workwear, with options tailored to both the male and female body. This ensures that everyone feels comfortable, safe and equal at work. Each piece of clothing has been designed by us using the invaluable feedback provided by our people.”

It was also important to Bagnalls that the clothing range be sustainable.

“Some of the workwear is even made from recycled bottles,” Becky explains. “Once the clothes are finished with, they are collected locally at our individual branches, so that they can be recycled into either car door insulation or industrial rags. Bagnalls is committed to doing what we can to make our business more environmentally friendly, doing our bit to help protect our planet.”

The bespoke workwear is available to everyone within the Bagnalls family, from apprentices to painters, decorators and the managerial team.

Created in partnership with Stronghold, the bespoke work garments are stretchy, breathable and move with the body during physical work. The range encompasses t-shirts, trousers, footwear, high-visibility clothes and more – including the traditional bib and brace.

“No one else offers a female-fit bib and brace,” Becky proudly reveals. “It’s fantastic that Bagnalls can be the first company to offer this style of workwear, specifically made to fit the female body.

“However, it is also troubling that our industry hasn’t already identified and solved this problem. We want to correct this imbalance and make sure that the female members of our Bagnalls family feel empowered, safe and comfortable at work.”

Bagnalls has seen an increase in the number of young women becoming a part of the painting and decorating industry, with women making up 33 per cent of their recent apprentice intake. Women are increasingly becoming an integral part of the industry, whether as painters on site, Supervisors, Contracts Managers, or working in other office-based roles.

Now, with Bagnalls’ new workwear range, female talent within the industry will feel that their specific needs have been recognised and addressed. As Becky explains: “We want women to feel excited about beginning a career in such a rewarding and varied industry. That’s why it’s so

important to solve these issues, making the space one that welcomes, empowers and values women and their contributions.”