Doncaster-based ORB Recruitment continue to rise after securing key contract

RISE Adaptations, a specialist contractor providing simple solutions for organisations looking to enhance their disabled provision, has agreed an exclusive recruitment partnership with fellow Doncaster-based business ORB.

ORB will assist and support the company’s growth plan with a nationwide recruitment drive, including senior appointments.

RISE’s team of specialist building professionals offer a turnkey service designed to make life easy for organisations. Their core products include modular Changing Places toilets, modular sensory spaces, and modular home extensions.

Alan Wallace (left) from ORB Recruitment with Pat McMahon from RISE

The company has worked on projects with organisations across the UK, including the NHS, and the National Space Centre.

Alan Wallace, director at ORB Recruitment, said: “As fellow members of Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, we met with the senior leadership team of RISE and recognised straight away this is the sort company we wanted to partner with. Initially we are supporting RISE to recruit a new member of their senior leadership team, with a view to hiring build teams the length and breadth of the UK.”

Pat McMahon, RISE director, said: “We are thrilled to agree this partnership. The guys at ORB have really taken the time to understand our business and we’re delighted with the progress they’re making.”