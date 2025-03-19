Doncaster-based Keepmoat appoints new Divisional Finance Director in executive restructure

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, has announced the appointment of Robert Holbrook as Divisional Finance Director across the North West, Yorkshire West and MCI regions in a strategic move that further strengthens the regional board.

Bringing more than 20 years industry expertise, Robert has significant experience working across finance and managing roles within the housebuilding sector. He previously held the position of Divisional Managing Director at Barratt, Eastern Counties and David Wilson Homes, North West and most recently Managing Director at Jones Homes, North West.

This appointment comes as the Doncaster-headquartered housebuilder moves to align a single Divisional Finance Director with a Divisional Chair - a senior leadership role that closely supports the regional teams and acts as a bridge between the regional needs and the overall business goals.

Robert will support Andy Mason, Divisional Chair for the same regional base. Robert said: “I’m delighted to have joined the Keepmoat team, a business firmly committed to delivering sustainable growth and opportunity for all stakeholders.”

Keepmoat prioritises bringing long-term, lasting change to communities through sustainable home designs, local investment and infrastructure improvements to enhance economic, environmental and social outcomes for generations to come.

With more than 65 percent of Keepmoat’s current developments on brownfield sites, the housebuilder is also committed to regenerating abandoned and unused land.

Andy Mason, Divisional Chair at Keepmoat, added: “It’s great to welcome Robert on board. He brings a wealth of experience from the housebuilding sector across multiple roles. He is the perfect person to work alongside me and the other members of the regional board as we steer Keepmoat through its next stage of development.”